Cops seize P10-K marijuana in Maguindanao

Combined police and military personnel on Sunday seized a sack of marijuana leaves abandoned in a farm lot in Pagalungan, Maguindanao.

Major Razul Pandulo, Pagalungan town police chief, said members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) helped authorities locate the farm, a portion of which is planted with marijuana, at the border of Barangay Dalgan, Pagalungan and Barangay Dungguan, Datu Montawal, both in Maguindanao.

It appeared that the marijuana was just harvested and to be dried yet, Pandulo said.

He added that the marijuana courier abandoned it due to the presence of police and soldiers approaching the area.

The marijuana haul costs about PHP10,000, Pandulo said.

Pagalungan Mayor Ohto Montawal has warned residents against maintaining marijuana plantations or engaging in the illegal drug trade, saying the local government unit has made clear that no illegal drugs are allowed in the area.

Source: Philippines News Agency