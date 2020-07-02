Cops seize guns, explosive from NPA suspect in NoCot

Police authorities arrested early Thursday a suspected member of the communist New Peoples’ Army (NPA) and seized from him two firearms and a homemade explosive during a law enforcement operation in Magpet, North Cotabato.

Major Judge Barotas, Magpet police chief, said the arresting team–backed by soldiers from the Army’s 72nd Infantry Battalion– swooped down the house of Ronilo Ansabo and his wife Leleth in Barangay Mahongkog, Magpet, around 5 a.m. to serve warrants for their arrest.

“The couple was suspected to be members of the NPAs Guerilla Front 53 operating in the mountains of North Cotabato and part of Davao del Sur and Davao City near Mt. Apo, the country’s highest peak,” Barotas said in his report to the provincial police office.

Police said Ansabo did not resist arrest but his wife, who has an arrest warrant for murder charges, managed to escape before the authorities arrived.

Police said they found in the suspects’ house a rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun, an improvised shotgun, ammunition for M16 rifle and shotgun, and components of the homemade bomb.

A medical box that contained first aid kits was also found inside the house, indicating that the medicine is used to treat wounded rebels.

Ansabo is currently being detained at the Magpet municipal police office to face charges for illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

