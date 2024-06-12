COPS SEEK HELP TO FIND MISSING WOMAN

KUALA LUMPUR, The police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a 38-year-old local woman who has been missing since Sunday (June 9). Petaling Jaya District Police Chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja'afar said the woman, Manira Mohamed, with identification card number 850905-03-5058, was reported missing on Monday. He said that Manira left her home at D-2311, Block D, Flora Damansara, Damansara Perdana, 47820, Petaling Jaya, at noon on Sunday. 'Manira is 153 centimetres tall, weighs 78 kilogrammes and has a medium-dark complexion. She also has long hair, a broad nose, round eyes and thick lips,' he said in a statement today. He urged anyone with information about the missing woman to come forward to the nearest police station or directly contact the investigating officer, Insp Hafizzul Mohd Noor, at 016-0162236804 or 03-77222222 to assist with the investigation. Source: BERNAMA News Agency