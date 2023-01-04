Cops round up 4 most wanted criminals in Bicol

LEGAZPI CITY: The police in Bicol has rounded up four most wanted persons in the region under its relentless drive against criminality and violence.

Lt. Col. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Police Regional Office-Bicol (PRO-5) spokesperson, on Wednesday said policemen in various stations nabbed two regional and two provincial most wanted individuals in the provinces of Masbate, Camarines Norte and Sorsogon.

“The suspects were arrested in different police operations from Jan. 1 to 3. They were also armed with court-issued warrants. The apprehended suspects were those facing charges of rape, an act of lasciviousness, murder, and qualified rape in separate operations,” Calubaquib said in an interview.

In Sorsogon, one of those apprehended was Gil Buising, 41, a farmer and the most wanted person in Bicol.

“He was arrested by the operatives by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by Hon. Judge Erwin Fortes Honra of Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 65, Bulan, Sorsogon for the crime of Murder and for violation of RA 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Act) in Barangay Binisitahan Sur, Magallanes, Sorsogon,” Calubaquib said.

Also nabbed in Sorsogon was Jaso Arvin Labayani, a heavy equipment operator, of Barangay Ticol West District, Sorsogon City.

Listed as the No. 8 most wanted in the province, Labayani was held for rape based on the Dec. 2, 2022 warrant of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court, 5th Judicial Region, Branch 54 in Gubat town, Sorsogon.

In Masbate, apprehended was Jaime Tugbo, 32, of Barangay Tabuc, Mobo town. He is listed as the No. 8 regional most wanted person, facing criminal charges for rape and act of lasciviousness under Article 335 of the Revised Penal Code.

“The arrested accused is now under the custody of Mobo Police Station for proper disposition,” Calubaquib said.

In Camarines Norte, nabbed was Marlon Demateo, 32, who is No. 8 on the provincial list of most wanted persons for the crime of rape with no bail recommended.

Source: Philippines News Agency