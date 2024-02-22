Cops return P1.1M cash to families of road mishap victims

DUMAGUETE: Police authorities returned more than PHP 1.135 million in cash to the families of victims in the tragic road mishap that claimed the lives of 15 livestock buyers in Barangay Bulwang, Mabinay town in Negros Oriental on Wednesday. Lt. Stephen Polinar, spokesperson of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (NOPPO), on Thursday, said town police recovered the money from the deceased victims after their bodies were retrieved from the area where the truck they were riding had fallen off a cliff. 'We are grateful that no one touched the money of these people, who were all livestock buyers en route to Barangay Dawis in Bayawan City, passing through Mabinay, for a 'tabo' or flea market to buy pigs, cattle, and other live animals,' Polinar said. The casualties' list released by the NOPPO showed that many of the victims were related. The deceased, who died on the spot, were identified as Ireneo Magos, 37; Fe Decipolo; Rolindo Decipolo Sr., 63; Jemboy Egoogan; Rolindo Decipolo, 29; Marlon Solidad, 4 6; Rex Decipolo, 33; Rene Magos, 46; Allan Flores, 36; Allen Pocong, 44; Remond Llenes, 29; Roy Magos, 29; Leo Soreño, 43; Jacob Labrador, 28; and Almar Egoogan, 26; all residents of La Libertad town. The survivors who are still in the hospital are Antonio Toreno y Boganotan (the truck driver); and Jovanni Flores y Timtim. Meanwhile, the bodies of those who perished are at a funeral parlor in La Libertad and will soon be released to their respective families. Source: Philippines News Agency