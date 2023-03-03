Cops recover NPA guns, ammunition in remote Sarangani village

COTABATO CITY: The police have unearthed a dozen assorted firearms kept by communist New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in the hinterlands of Maitum town in Sarangani province, a top official said Friday.

Brigadier Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, Police Regional Office in the Soccsksargen Region (PRO-12) director, said NPA firearms were discovered Thursday in Barangay Batian, Maitum, following a tip from a concerned civilian.

“This success is the result of our unwavering efforts to bring peace and security to the communities through the government initiatives, such as the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict,” Macaraeg said.

Recovered were 10 .32-caliber and .22-caliber revolvers, a .45-caliber pistol, a 9mm Uzi machine pistol and various ammunition.

A team of police officers from the PRO-12 and the Maitum municipal police office also recovered containers filled with rice supplies kept by members of the NPA Guerrilla Front 73 operating in the province.

PRO-12’s areas of responsibility include the provinces of South Cotabato, North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani; and the cities of Kidapawan, Tacurong, Koronadal and Gen. Santos.

Source: Philippines News Agency