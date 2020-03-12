Cops probe shooting of Cebu town dad

The police in the southern town of Ginatilan in Cebu province are now investigating the background of a municipal councilor who was shot dead allegedly by a “sniper” in front of the municipal hall on Wednesday.

Lt. Rivelito Tadique, chief of the Ginatilan police, said they are facing a blank wall as to the motive behind the killing of Maria Liza Toledo, 50, a member of the Sangguniang Bayan, as her relatives could not be interviewed by investigators yet while arranging for her wake.

When asked about talks that Toledo’s husband is detained at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City, Tadique said he could not yet confirm it.

The police, he added, could also not confirm if she was included in President Rodrigo Duterte’s narco-list.

Tadique said Toledo was about to board her car parked in front of the municipal hall when she was shot in the chest.

He said police personnel who were at the station near the municipal hall heard a burst of gunfire at past 1 p.m. but those who responded to the scene did not see any gunman.

Toledo was brought to M.J. Cuenco Hospital in the neighboring town of Malabuyoc but died at around 2:35 p.m., an hour after the shooting.

“Mura’g professional ug trained gyud ang killer. Posible nga sniper kay wa man gyuy nakita nga niagi sa duol sa wala pa ang pagpamusil. Wa tay nakit-an sa CCTV (It appeared that the killer was professional and trained. It’s possible it was a sniper because no one was seen nearby prior to the shooting incident. Nobody is seen in the CCTV [closed-circuit television]),” Tadique said, noting that the police did not find any empty shell in the vicinity where Toledo was shot.

Meanwhile, Ginatilan Vice Mayor Jose Ramon Gornez said Toledo treated him and her fellow councilors to lunch after their regular session on Wednesday.

Gornez said Toledo was the seventh of the eight members of the town council.

“Grabe to paghabuhata. Di maayo to nahitabo kay madaot ang imahe sa Ginatilan. Kinahangkan gyud nga makit-an kinsa to ang mamumuno ani (It was a sinister act. It was not a good as it destroys the image of Ginatilan. The killer must be found),” the vice mayor said.

Source: Philippines News Agency