Cops probe reported ‘sex orgies’ among young people

DUMAGUETE CITY: The police forces in this city are looking into reports of alleged 'sex orgies' especially among young people exposing them to the high risk of contracting human immunodeficiency virus or HIV. Lt. Col. Don Richmond Conag, officer-in-charge police chief here, said Thursday that this would be part of enhanced efforts of the Local Council for the Protection of Children (LCPC) to prevent abuse and exploitation of the younger sector as well as women. 'We had a meeting Wednesday morning with the LCPC to revisit our programs on trafficking, prostitution, and alleged group sex activities among the young,' Conag, also the concurrent deputy police provincial director for operations, said. The Women's and Children's Protection Desk of the city police station is validating such information but as of now, is unable to categorically say that this is happening, the police chief said. Earlier, Junife Amada, coordinator of the National Tuberculosis and HIV program of the Negros Oriental Provincial Health O ffice, said in a forum that they have received reports of 'orgies' among young people, sometimes in public places and during nighttime. Amada said this is a cause for concern as having multiple partners and unsafe and unprotected sex increase the risks of these young people contracting HIV. The age bracket of 15 to 24 is reported to have the highest prevalence of HIV cases in recent years, she added. Conag called on the public to provide information to the police to help them verify this information and take the necessary actions. Meanwhile, the police chief assured of continuous patrolling at the boulevard and other places of convergence where possible prostitution and similar activities are potentially happening. Source: Philippines News agency