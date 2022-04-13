﻿Cops, PDEA seize P27.6-M shabu from India

Four kilos of shabu from India worth some PHP27.6 million were seized from a female claimant in a controlled delivery operation by police and anti-drug operatives in Trece Martires City, Cavite Tuesday night.

A report of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Central Luzon (PDEA-3) on Wednesday identified the suspect as Lionela dela Cruz, a resident of Barangay Aguado, of the said city.

The parcel containing the imported shabu came from India and arrived at the Bureau of Customs-Port of Clark last April 9.

“The imported methamphetamine hydrochloride was concealed inside a four motorcycle sprocket box and was consigned to Dela Cruz. The discovery of the illegal substances prompted us to launch a controlled delivery operation against the consignee,” PDEA said in its report.

The operation was jointly conducted by the PDEA-Pampanga, PDEA-Calabarzon, Clark Airport Interdiction Unit, Bureau of Customs-Port of Clark, Aviation Security Unit 3, Cavite Police Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, and Trece Martires City Police Station.

A charge for violation of Section 4 (importation of dangerous drugs) of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act of 2002, will be filed against the consignee.

Source: Philippines News Agency