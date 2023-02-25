Cops, PDEA dismantle 3 drug dens in Zambo City

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Authorities have dismantled three drug dens that resulted in the arrest of 10 suspects and the confiscation of about PHP306,000 worth of illegal drugs in this southern port city, a top police official said Saturday.

Col. Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police Office director, said the drug dens were dismantled in simultaneous search warrant operations conducted by police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) personnel in Barangay Sta. Catalina, this city at about 7:10 p.m. Friday.

Lorenzo said the operations were launched after surveillance of the suspects’ illegal activities.

He said arrested in the first drug den in Purok 4A, Barangay Sta. Catalina were Johan Sandalan Tan, Rayma Asbi Tan, Shaira Bungkalang Asbi, Alrashid Mohammad Tan, and Jamarjin Akmad.

Seized from them were 15 grams of suspected shabu packed in 13 plastic sachets, with an estimated street value of PHP102,000, and illegal drug paraphernalia.

Lorenzo said cornered in the second drug den in Attuphai 5th Street, Barangay Sta. Catalina were Judith Magasa, Myra Magasa, Allan Lumiljo Pulido, and Ariel Muyda.

He said seized in the second drug den were 15 grams of suspected shabu packed in 11 plastic sachets, valued at PHP102,000, and several drug and non-drug paraphernalia.

He said Jomar Dignadice Orosca yielded about 15 grams of suspected shabu packed in nine plastic sachets, worth PHP102,000, when arrested in the third drug den in Barangay Sta. Catalina.

Also seized were several illegal drug paraphernalia, including a pair of scissors and an empty box of cigarettes.

Lorenzo said all of the arrested suspects and pieces of evidence were placed under the custody of PDEA.

Source: Philippines News Agency