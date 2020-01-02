Cops note peaceful, orderly holidays in Soccsksargen

GENERAL SANTOS CITY -- The Christmas and New Year holidays in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) were generally peaceful and orderly, with no major crimes and terror activities recorded in the area, a police official said on Thursday.

Brig. Gen. Alfred Corpus, director of the Police Regional Office (PRO)-12, noted that there were no incidents and victims reported involving stray bullets, as well as illegal discharge of firearms, especially among police and other uniformed personnel.

But Corpus said at least six victims of firecracker-related injuries were recorded by local police stations but these were listed as minor cases.

Corpus said six persons were arrested during the holidays for possession, use and sale illegal firecrackers and pyrotechnics, with the illegal items valued at PHP28,433.

He credited the accomplishment to their partnership with local government units, government agencies and concerned stakeholders.

The close coordination with various partners as well as the cooperation and trust from the public enabled us to implement sound policing functions, he told reporters.

Corpus earlier ordered the deployment of some 1,425 police personnel from the regional headquarters to beef up the security operations in key localities in the region.

All local police units were also placed under heightened alert during the period on orders from the Philippine National police central office.

Corpus said they will sustain the enhanced security measures in the entire region in the wake of the lifting of martial law in Mindanao effective Wednesday.

He said they will also continue with the intensified intelligence operations to monitor and prevent possible movements of terrorist elements.

We will maintain the good synergy with our partners and local stakeholders as we battle crimes and terrorism here in the region, he added. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency