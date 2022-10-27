Cops net P1.9-M shabu in 2 NegOcc cities

Police seized almost PHP1.9 million in suspected shabu during separate buy-busts in two cities in Negros Occidental on Tuesday.

In Victorias City, two persons were arrested with PHP1.36 million worth of shabu while in this capital city, PHP523,000 in similar prohibited substance, was seized from a suspect.

A report from the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit identified the suspects in Victorias as Denmark Liscano, 26, of Lopez Subdivision, and Marijo Acuña, 37, of Yapquiña Subdivision, both in Barangay 3.

Lt. Judesses Catalogo, public information officer of the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office, said on Wednesday the arrested suspects are live-in partners.

Liscano, tagged as a high-value individual (HVI), was once a subject of the Philippine National Police’s “Oplan Tokhang” while Acuña, a businesswoman, considered a newly-identified individual, previously underwent rehabilitation for drug use.

At around 4 p.m., an undercover cop bought two sachets of shabu worth PHP25,000 from the suspects inside a house at Yapquiña Subdivision.

Operatives also seized 25 plastic sachets containing the same prohibited substance totaling 200 grams.

Pegged at PHP6,800 per gram, the confiscated illegal drugs amounted to PHP1.36 million.

Other seized items included an improvised 12-gauge shotgun with two live ammunition, PHP1,100 cash, two mobile phones, two bags, a pouch, a coin purse, and a blade cutter.

Both suspects, who are detained at Victorias City Police Station, are facing charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 while Liscano, also for violation of RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

In Bacolod City, operatives of the City Drug Enforcement Unit arrested Joelibert Sancho, 31, also an HVI, in Purok Tangigue, Barangay 1 early Tuesday morning.

At around 3:05 a.m., the suspect sold PHP1,000 worth of shabu to a poseur-buyer.

Sancho also yielded 20 sachets of shabu, weighing 77 grams, amounting to PHP523,000.

The suspect will be charged with violation of RA 9165.

Source: Philippines News Agency