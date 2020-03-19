Cops nab alleged NPA rebel in Zambo City

Policemen arrested an alleged New People’s Army (NPA) rebel in an intelligence-driven law enforcement operation here, an official said on Thursday.

Brig. Gen. Froilan Quidilla, Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) director, identified the suspect as Camilo Bucoy, 57, of Barangay San Isidro, Titay, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Quidilla said Bucoy was arrested around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday in Sitio Basagan, Barangay Curuan, through an arrest warrant for frustrated murder.

He said Bucoy is a member of the Militia ng Bayan under the NPA's Front Committee 13, Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee that operates in parts of Zamboanga Sibugay and Zamboanga del Norte.

He was arrested by a joint team of personnel from the Police Station 2 of the Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) and Regional Intelligence Unit-9 (RIU-9).

Bucoy is now detained at the Titay Municipal Police Station for proper disposition.

Source: Philippines News Agency