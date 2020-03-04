Cops nab 3; seize smuggled cigarettes in Maguindanao

Police authorities here arrested three persons and seized more than 50 boxes of suspected smuggled cigarettes at a checkpoint in Barangay Sarmiento, Parang, Maguindanao on Tuesday afternoon.

Capt. Blayn Lomas e, officer in charge of the Parang municipal police office, identified the suspects as Nas Amilol, 43; Namie Eman, 47; and Misuari Udtog, 43; all of Barangay Katuli, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao.

The smuggled cigarettes, believed to have come from the Zamboanga area, were loaded in a fish delivery vehicle and camouflaged by styrofoam boxes loaded with fish.

An informant earlier tipped us about the transport of smuggled cigarettes, Lomas e said.

None of the three suspects would say as to who owns the contraband, which contained Moons and Far Star brands of cigarettes with an estimated cost of PHP400,000.

Lomas e said the suspects are now detained at Parang police custodial facility and would be charged with the violation of Republic Act 9211 (Tobacco Violation Act of 2003).