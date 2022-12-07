Cops nab 3 PDEA operatives, cohort; seize P9.1-M shabu

MANILA: Police seized some PHP9.1 million worth of shabu in buy-busts and arrested an official of the Phillipine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), together with two agents and a driver in Taguig City, National Capital Regin Police Office (NCRPO) chief Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo said Wednesday.

Estomo identified the suspects as PDEA Southern District Office (SDO) chief Enrique Lucero, Anthony Vic Alabastro, Jaireh Llaguno, both agents of PDEA SDO, and driver Mark Warren Mallo.

They were arrested around 9 p.m. Tuesday at PDEA South District Office on A. Bonifacio St., Barangay Upper Bicutan, Taguig City.

Seized from them were three small transparent sachets shabu with an estimated weight of more or less100 grams worth PHP680,000, a big self-sealing plastic containing shabu, with an approximate weight of more or less 1,250 grams and valued at PHP8.5 million, the buy bust money, firearms and a digital weighing scale.

The suspects, who now under the custody of NCRPO, will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“Team NCRPO will continue to combat illegal drugs in the region.Patuloy tayo sa pagpapatupad ng batas ng pantay pantay at walang pinagtatakpan at kinikilingan sinuman ang may kinalaman (We continue to enforce the law equally and do not cover up or discriminate against anyone involved),” Estomo said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said the PNP leadership and PDEA have agreed to strengthen their collaborative efforts to deal decisive and crippling blows to organized local and international drug syndicates, including going after scalawags in drug law enforcement.

“The PDEA-PNP alliance stands in solid ground and remains committed as ever. All those years built on trust and confidence continue to bear fruit,” it added.

Source: Philippines News Agency