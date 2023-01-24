Cops nab 2, seize P1.6-M smuggled cigarettes in Zambo Sur

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Two suspects were arrested and some PHP1.6 million worth of smuggled cigarettes were seized in an anti-smuggling operation in Zamboanga del Sur province, the police reported Tuesday.

Arrested were William Esmael, 37, and Regino Manuel, 25, residents of Barangays Talon-Talon and Mampang, respectively.

Col. Richard Verceles, operations chief of the Area Police Command-Western Mindanao, said they were arrested around 11:30 a.m. Monday at a checkpoint in Barangay Boyugan West in Kumalarang town, Zamboanga del Sur province.

Verceles said both Esmael and Manuel failed to present documents after the policemen found the truck was loaded with assorted brand of cigarettes that came from this city.

The suspect's vehicle yielded at least 115 master cases of assorted cigarettes worth PHP1.61 million.

The confiscation of smuggled cigarettes Monday in Barangay Boyugan West, Kumalarang was the second for the week.

On Sunday, police arrested a suspect and seized a shipment of some PHP1 million worth of smuggled cigarettes while on checkpoint operation Barangay Boyugan West

