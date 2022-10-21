Cops nab 2 illegal sellers of e-wallet accounts in Pasig

Operatives of the Philippine National Police-Anti Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) have arrested two suspects for illegally selling Globe subscriber identity module (SIM) cards with verified e-wallets or GCash accounts in Pasig City.

In a statement Thursday, the Eastern District Anti-Cybercrime Team (EDACT) arrested Jomel Sichon and Mark Ray Veroy in separate operations on Tuesday evening.

The arrest of the suspects stemmed from the numerous reports about the rampant selling of ‘verified GCash accounts’ with Mastercard on social media.

After “cyber patrolling” to verify the reports, operatives transacted with one of the suspects to buy 10 verified GCash Accounts with Mastercard for PHP800 each.

An entrapment carried out inside a fast-food chain restaurant on Pasig Boulevard netted Sichon, who disclosed the identity of the supplier of the SIM cards. Veroy was later nabbed in a follow-up operation.

Both suspects are under the custody of Pasig City police.

Veroy and Sichon were charged with violations of the Repuplic Act 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012

Source: Philippines News Agency