Cops in Region 8’s major highway contributory in crime drop

The deployment of policemen along a major highway in Eastern Visayas has contributed to the decline in crime incidents, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported on Monday.

Brig. Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil, PNP Eastern Visayas regional director, said the decline in crime incidents in Eastern Visayas is a result of 'strengthened police operations and intensified police presence' along the Maharlika Highway.

Crime incidents in the region declined in the first two months of 2023 compared to the same period last year.

From January to February this year, the police stations in the region recorded 1,307 incidents, lowered by 209 incidents than the same period in 2022.

'It is also due to the full support and cooperation of the community in crime prevention and in reporting any illegal activities and lawless elements in their areas,' he added.

The police regional office earlier set up Task Force Maharlika, which aims to prevent crime incidents using the route starting from Allen in Northern Samar to San Ricardo in Southern Leyte.

On Feb. 11, a total of 765 PNP personnel were deployed as additional contingents for the existing personnel tasked to man the main highway.

The creation of the task force is an initiative of Marbil to secure the major highway after receiving reports that said highway is being used in the transshipment of various contrabands such as illegal drugs, loose firearms and products from illegal logging.

Deployed policemen are tasked to conduct mobile patrol, route and road security, border control, mobile checkpoint, and other law enforcement operations.

The team will also serve as the first responder for any emergency along the stretch of the highway.

Source: Philippines News Agency