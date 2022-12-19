Cops hunt down 2 men in murder of Marine officer

COTABATO CITY: Police are hunting a motorcycle riding-in-tandem gunmen who shot and killed an off-duty Marine officer here on Sunday.

“There are several angles that investigators are looking into the daring attack against Marine Staff Sgt. Rodolfo Magno Jr., a member of Philippine Marine Corps,” said Major John Vincent Bravo, city police station 1 chief, in a radio interview Monday.

The victim was sitting inside his car parked along Moreno Drive, Barangay Rosary Heights 2, while waiting for his wife who was buying vegetables at a roadside store when the gunmen opened fire.

Magno sustained bullet wounds in the head and body.

Responding village watchmen and policemen rushed Magno to a hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.

The victim’s children, seated at the back, were unharmed but traumatized, police said.

Police investigators found three empty shells for a .45-caliber pistol at the scene.

The couple and the children had just attended the Misa de Gallo and were heading home when the attack occurred at past 6 a.m.

Bravo said the victim was assigned to the Service Support Company of Philippine Marines based in Zamboanga City.

“He just completed schooling and went home to be with his family during Christmas and New Year,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency