Cops help Malaysian doc reunite with 2 kids

Police officers helped rescue and reunite two minor children of a Malaysian father who has been awarded custody of the siblings by a court since 2019.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Debold Sinas, said Dr. Ahmad Yusuf has taken custody of his 14-year-old daughter and five-year-old son following police intervention on Wednesday initiated by the PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group, Women and Children Protection Center (WCPC), and the Malabon City Police.

The two siblings were taken from the custody of their grandmother, Teresita Atijano, in Barangay Tonsuya, Malabon in the presence of DSWD and barangay officials at around 11 a.m.

They were turned over to their father through the Deputy Police Attache of the Royal Malaysian Police to the Philippines, Mohammad Hazrullah Fahimi Abdullah, after documentation.

Sinas said Dr. Yusuf has been awarded custody of his two children by virtue of a writ of execution issued by the Jolo, Sulu First Sharia Circuit Court on Feb. 11, 2019, which ruled in favor of him as the legal guardian of the two children.

Source: Philippines News Agency