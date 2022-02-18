﻿Cops file raps vs. 22 persons in Maguindanao ambush

Police have filed multiple murder and frustrated multiple murder charges against 22 persons, including a village chairman who is running for vice mayor in Maguindanao, in connection with the ambush that left 10 persons dead here on February 12.

This came about as one of the three injured victims injured in the same incident died in the hospital Wednesday, according to the town police.

Lt. Anwar Mabatao, Guindulungan town police chief, said Thursday included among those charged was Barangay Kitapok chairman Tamano Mamalapat of Datu Saudi Ampatuan town.

Mabatao said the ambush survivors identified the attackers during the police investigation.

“They (survivors) were on board the third vehicle in the three-car convoy and, although injured, managed to back off after trading bullets with the attackers,” he said.

In a media interview, however, Mamalapat, who is seeking the vice mayoralty post of Datu Saudi Ampatuan, denied any involvement in the ambush.

He said it was even him who facilitated the peaceful settlement of the long-standing “rido” (clan war) involving Pegs Mamasainged alias “Commander Black Magic” of the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces – Moro Islamic Liberation Front (BIAF-MILF) and Jordan Mama Lintang alias “Commander Jordan,” leader of a private armed group.

Police said Lintang and his son Morsid were believed to be behind the ambush on Feb. 12 in Barangay Malumames, Guindulungan, Maguindanao.

The victims, onboard three vehicles, were on their way to a “rido” settlement and “kanduli” (thanksgiving) in Barangay Kitapok, Datu Saudi Ampatuan when the ambush occurred.

“It was me who wanted a settlement of their dispute, how come you have this report that I masterminded the ambush, that is not true,” Mamalapat said.

Mamasainged and Lintang were locked in a decades-old “rido” that stemmed from land conflict and territorial dispute.

Initially killed in the ambush were Mamasainged and his sons Sadam, Sadre, Johari, Kamaro, and five other relatives.

Capt. Fayeed Cana, speaking for Maguindanao provincial police office, said the suspects and the victims were related by blood and by affinity.

The police, the BIAF, and the government-MILF ceasefire panel are conducting a joint investigation on events leading to the ambush to help settle the conflict and prevent escalation or retaliatory attacks.

Source: Philippines News Agency