Cops destroy P14.3-M marijuana in Cordillera

MANILA: Law enforcers destroyed a total of PHP14.3 million worth of marijuana plants in 17 days of operations in different areas across the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

In a statement on Thursday, PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said a total of 19 police operations in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) from Nov. 13 to 30 resulted in the eradication of 71,105 fully-grown marijuana plants and 2,100 marijuana seedlings.

“We scored big anew in the campaign against illegal drugs. The confiscation and eradication of these illegal drugs in various areas around the Cordillera region is a reflection of our intensified strategies to eradicate the supply chain of this illicit activity,” Azurin said.

He commended Police Regional Office (PRO)-Cordillera director, Brig. Gen. Mafelino Bazar for their intensified operations against illegal drugs.

He also noted the effective collaboration with their village counterparts to address the illegal drug menace in their communities.

“They provided the police with enough information so we can better track the movement of those who are engaged in this illegal business,” Azurin added.

Meanwhile, manhunt operations are underway to arrest the marijuana cultivators.

Charges of violation of Section 16, Article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are now being prepared against the suspect

Source: Philippines News Agency