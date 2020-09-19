Cops’ Covid-19 death toll rises to 17

Another police officer died of the coronavirus disease (Covid19), bringing the police force’s death toll to 17.

In a statement, the Philippine National Police (PNP) Health Service said the fatality is a 28-year-old policeman from the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) who died on Sept. 17.

As of Friday night, the total number of Covid-19 infections among police officers has reached 5,329, with 44 new cases.

Of the 44 new infections, 27 were from the NCRPO, seven from the Police Regional Office 7 (Central Visayas), four from the PRO 4-A (Calabarzon), three from the PRO 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula), two from the PRO Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and one from PRO 8 (Eastern Visayas).

Meanwhile, 74 new recoveries raised the total tally to 3,924.

The PNP Health Service is also monitoring 1,388 active cases.

Cops tested for Covid-19 observe 14-day quarantine and undergo another test. Once cleared, they have to rest for seven to 10 more days before going back to duty. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency