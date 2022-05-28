Cops cited for seizure of P7-M drugs, arrest of high-value target

Police Regional Office-Central Visayas (PRO-7) Director Roque Eduardo Vega on Thursday cited the arrest of the region’s high-value drug personality in Lapu-Lapu City as a message the police are relentless in their campaign.

“I commend my men on the ground for another accomplishment in our campaign against illegal drugs. Awards and recognition will be accorded to them for outstanding performance in service,” Vega said in a statement.

Vega said a joint anti-drug sting operation led to the arrest of Melvin Secjadas Salazar, known in his drug trading areas as “Milpop”, a resident of Sitio Pag-utlan, Barangay Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City.

Salazar was arrested on Wednesday in Sitio Firecrash, Barangay Bankal in Lapu-lapu City, and yielded about PHP7 million worth of suspected shabu weighing more than a kilo placed inside a sling bag.

Acting in intelligence information, the elements of the City Intelligence Unit, City Drug Enforcement Unit, Lapu-Lapu City Police, PRO-7 Regional Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU-7), Naval Intelligence Security Group, and the Naval Forces Central conducted the operation against Salazar.

PRO-7 watchlist showed that Salazar is listed as the 10th high-value individual due to the wide coverage of his drug trading in the region.

In 2018, Salazar was arrested in Cebu City for violation of sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Act of 2002.

However, he availed of the plea-bargaining agreement and secured his release.

Later on, the suspect was again arrested for the same violation but posted bail.

Vega vowed to further intensify police operations to eradicate the illegal drug trade in Central Visayas.

Meanwhile, the RPDEU7 confiscated 20 grams of shabu worth PHP136,000 and arrested a drug suspect on Tuesday night.

Authorities arrested Dionisio Delicano Cañamo also known as “Dondon”, 40, of Barangay Labangon, this city during an anti-drug sting operation in Tisa village here.

Both suspects are facing charges in violation of R.A. 9165.

Source: Philippines News Agency