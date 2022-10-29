Cops, BOC seize P6.2-M smuggled cigarettes in Zambo Sur

Authorities scored anew against smugglers with the seizure of PHP6.2 million worth of cigarettes and the arrest of three persons in Zamboanga del Sur, an official said Friday.

The contraband, consisting of 100 master cases and 3,900 reams of assorted brands of cigarettes worth PHP6.2 million, was seized in an intelligence-driven anti-smuggling operation in Bag-ong Upper Tudela, Josefina, Zamboanga del Sur at about 5:53 p.m. on Thursday.

Col. Richard Verceles, operations chief of the Area Police Command – Western Mindanao, said a team of policemen and Bureau of Customs personnel flagged down a truck with three people on board at a checkpoint established after they received information about the shipment of illicit goods.

Verceles said the truck, driven by Joselito Naparota, 37, was found to be loaded with cigarettes.

Naparota and his two companions, Alejandro Naparota, 43, and Mohammad Hasan Julhani, 29, failed to present any documents about their cargo.

The confiscation of the smuggled cigarettes was the fourth in the region this week.

The first involved PHP5.2 million worth of cigarettes seized in Barangay Sinunuc here on Sunday, and the second, worth PHP1.7 million seized in Barangay Kasanyangan, also in this city on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, about PHP103,500 worth of smuggled cigarettes was confiscated in Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur.

Source: Philippines News Agency