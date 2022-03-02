﻿Cops arrest woman with P7-K fake money in Maguindanao

Police authorities in Maguindanao on Tuesday warned the public against the possible proliferation of counterfeit bills this election season.

The warning was aired by Police Maj. Dareen Tolosa, town police chief of Upi, Maguindanao, following the arrest of a woman who used the counterfeit money in the town’s public market on Monday afternoon.

Tolosa said a certain Momena Datuwata Piang was arrested after vendors complained of receiving fake money from her in payment of goods and services.

Police found PHP7,000 worth of fake money from the suspect whose two companions managed to elude arrest.

Piang, of Datu Salibo, Maguindanao, has two cohorts in carrying out their illegal activity in the market.

She identified them only as alias “Baikong or Bainot,” a female and a resident of Talayan, Maguindanao, and a certain “John,” driver of a vehicle the suspect has hired in coming to Upi town.

Tolosa said the suspects managed to dupe about 10 market vendors using fake bills.

Police have charged Piang with the violation of the Revised Penal Code or the illegal possession and use of false treasury or banknotes and other instruments of credit.

Police urged the public to apply the “Feel-Look-Tilt” method to check the security features of the new generation currency banknotes, as advised by the Bangko Sentral Ng Pilipinas (BSP).

It also warned the public about the possibility of fake money used to lure voters in the coming elections.

Brig. Gen. Arthur Cabalona, police director in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, has lauded the Upi police for quickly responding to victims’ complaints.

“Double-check and be more vigilant against counterfeit or fake bills circulating in the region, and report immediately to authorities for appropriate action,” he said.

