Cops, Army hunt down 2 men in grenade attack

Police and military authorities are on the lookout for two men who lobbed a hand grenade inside a military detachment in Shariff Aguak town, leaving a militiaman injured.

Maj. Olegario Salvador, Shariff Aguak police chief, said that the attackers were on board a motorbike and quickly fled after throwing the explosive past 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“The search for the ‘persons of interest’ is still ongoing, and we hope to catch them soon,” Salvador said in an interview by reporters here Monday.

Joey Reyes, a member of the Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU), was inside the paramilitary detachment in Barangay Labu-Labu when the grenade attack occurred.

“He is now undergoing medication at the Maguindanao provincial hospital,” Salvador said, adding that other militiamen inside the detachment were unharmed.

The harassed CAFGU detachment belonged to the Army’s 1st Mechanized Infantry Battalion situated beside an irrigation canal in the area.

Salvador said a closed-circuit security camera at the detachment captured the two suspects on motorbike slowing down as it passed by the Army base and lobbed something before they sped away.