Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Myrsky Energia to develop over 1.8 GW projects in Finland

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), on behalf of its Flagship Funds, and Myrsky Energia (Myrsky) today announced a partnership to develop more than 1.8 GW of onshore wind power in Finland. This transaction puts Finland on track to become a European leader in the energy transition and will make a material contribution toward Finland’s 2035 carbon neutrality target.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and HELSINKI, Finland, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CIP has entered into a framework agreement with Myrsky, a Finnish developer specialising in wind power, to develop more than 1.8 GW of onshore wind power in Finland. This capacity will make a material contribution to Finland’s 2035 carbon neutrality target.

The partnership is reflective of CIP’s strategy to pursue investments which deliver the step change in scale and pace of development required to meet the ambitious targets set by governments. The portfolio of wind projects will not only contribute to Finland’s net zero ambition but also improve energy security and help strengthen communities and transform local economies through job creation and additional tax revenues.

This marks the first investment by CIP in onshore wind power in the Nordic countries.

Nischal Agarwal, Partner in CIP, said of the transaction: “We believe Finland has excellent conditions for large scale onshore wind projects and a significant ambition to decarbonise by 2035 and achieve energy security. We are pleased to partner with Myrsky who is a leading renewables developer in Finland and we look forward to our cooperation and combining our expertise to participate in Finland’s energy transition.”

Tuomas Candelin-Palmqvist, entrepreneur and founder of Myrsky, commented: “We are delighted to partner with CIP to accelerate the delivery of Myrsky’s wind power projects over the coming years. On a global scale, Finland has unique onshore wind energy potential to produce renewable electricity. Green energy investments can create industry-scale business opportunities, local welfare, and employment as well as boost our energy security. Renewable energy is the new welfare industry for Finland.”

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) today is the world’s largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments and a global leader in offshore wind. The funds managed by CIP focuses on investments in offshore and onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity, storage, advanced bioenergy, and Power-to-X.

CIP manages ten funds and has to date raised approximately EUR 19 billion for investments in energy and associated infrastructure from more than 140 international institutional investors. CIP has approximately 400 employees and 11 offices around the world. For more information, visit www.cip.com

About Myrsky Energia

Founded in 2020, Myrsky Energia has over a decade of experience and deep roots in the renewables sector in Finland. Myrsky is a leading renewables developer in wind and solar power and the company has over 5 GW of wind power and 2 GW of solar power under development.

Cooperation, local presence, and respect for the nature guide Myrsky’s operations. The company employs over 30 energy professionals and has three offices in Finland. For more information, visit www.myrsky.fi

For further information, please contact: E-mail: media@cip.com Oliver Routhe Skov, Head of Media Relations at CIP Phone: +45 30541227 Email: orsk@cisc.dk Thomas Kønig, Partner – Investor Relations at CIP Phone: +45 7070 5151 Email: tkon@cip.com Mervi Kainulainen, Communications Manager at Myrsky Phone: +358 40 546 1194 Email: mervi@myrsky.fi

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1000821645