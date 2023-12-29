Cop who drove police car in EDSA busway relieved

_: Investigations are underway on a police vehicle that entered the exclusive EDSA bus lane on the southbound lane of Santolan, Pasig City on Wednesday, causing a bus to hit the Metro Rail Transit-3 railing as it tried to avoid the car. The police officer involved has been relieved from duty pending investigation. Based on reports, five passengers sustained lumps and bruises and reported feeling dizzy. Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. said only police vehicles responding to emergency situations with no other choice but to access the exclusive lane should enter the busway. 'I am reiterating sa mga lahat ng mga drivers natin (to all our police drivers), especially those in marked vehicles, kasi the use of this bus lane ay talagang mga (because the use of the bus lane is only) in cases of emergency like in responding to some crime, at kailangan talagang gamitin 'yung pinakamabilis na paraan (and the use of the fastest way is really needed), and with that, that is the only excep tion. Aside from that there is no exemption,' Acorda told reporters during the inspection of firecracker stores in Bocaue, Bulacan on Friday. 'I am urging those who are responsible in the use of these marked vehicles, let us be wary about it,' he added. The police officer was likewise issued an Ordinance Violation Receipt by the Quezon City Traffic Enforcement Group for reckless driving. 'We place utmost importance on strict adherence to traffic rules and regulations, as well as the responsible utilization of government-issued vehicles,' the PNP said in a statement Thursday. Source: Philippines News Agency