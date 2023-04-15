Cop unhurt in gun attack; hired killer nabbed in Basilan

A policeman escaped unharmed in a gun attack by an alleged contract killer who was arrested in a manhunt operation in Lamitan City, Basilan province, a top police official said Saturday. Lt. Col. Arlan Delumpines, Lamitan City Police chief, identified the policeman as Patrolman Faisal Isah Alih and the arrested hired killer as Said Anjalin, alias Robin. Delumpines said Alih was resting at his house in Sitio Patikul, Barangay Matatag, Lamitan City at about 8:55 p.m. Friday when Anjalin appeared and shot the policeman. However, Anjalin missed and Alih managed to return fire prompting the suspect to flee. Delumpines said the manhunt operation launched by soldiers and militiamen resulted in Anjalin's arrest at the residence of a certain Walid Abyarol in Barangay Malinis, Lamitan City at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday. The suspect yielded a caliber .45 pistol with ammunition and two motorcycles, one of which was stolen. Delumpines said a case of attempted murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition are being prepared against the suspect.

Source: Philippines News Agency