Cop shot dead in Makati included in ‘narco list’

The police officer who was killed by unidentified gunmen in Barangay East Rembo, Makati City was included in the list of the cops allegedly involved in illegal drugs undergoing adjudication, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief, Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas said on Tuesday.

Sinas identified the victim as Maj. Jeff Dalson.

"Si Major included in the national watch list involved sa drugs [Major is included in the national watch list, those involved in drugs]," Sinas told a press briefing in Quezon City.

Dalson was assigned at the office of the Chief of Philippine National Police (PNP) and previously assigned at QCPD, Sinas said.

He noted that the Makati City police has formed a special investigation task group to probe the incident.

Police investigators are now looking into the victim's alleged involvement in drugs and previous assignments.

Col. Rogelio Simon, Makati City Police chief, said the shooting took place in front of Avash Trading on J.P. Rizal extension corner 29th Avenue.

Initial investigation indicated that Dalson was inside his parked vehicle, a Ford Everest (NAM-5758), when two motorcycle-riding gunmen appeared out of nowhere around 7:05 a.m.

A witness said one of the suspects alighted from the motorcycle and went near Dalson's vehicle and shot the victim seven times, resulting in his death.

Asked to confirm if the victim is assigned in his office, PNP chief, Gen. Archie Gamboa said he will look into the matter but said the incident is now being investigated.

