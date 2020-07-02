Cop shot dead, colleague injured at S. Kudarat checkpoint

A police officer was killed while a policewoman was injured when they were shot by a motorist they stopped for inspection at a quarantine checkpoint Thursday morning.

Lt. Colonel Lino Capellan, speaking for the police in the Soccsksargen region, identified the slain cop as Executive Master Sergeant Arnold Paclibar.

His companion, a lady police officer who was not identified in the report, was injured in her right arm.

Capellan said Paclibar, the policewoman, and a village watchman, were manning a quarantine checkpoint along the national highway in Barangay Poblacion when they flagged down a man on a motorbike around 11 a.m.

“While Paclibar was checking on the motor vehicle registration and the man’s driver’s license, he was shot in the head by the gunman,” Capellan said, adding that then gunman also traded shots with the lady police officer.

Paclibar died on the spot while the gunman sped off towards an unknown direction. A police manhunt operation is ongoing.

Source: Philippines News Agency