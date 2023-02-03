Cop nabbed for killing colleague in Davao City

MANILA: Members of the anti-scalawag unit of the Philippine National Police (PNP) have arrested a police officer in Davao City who allegedly killed a colleague for having an affair with his wife.

In a report on Friday, Brig. Gen. Warren de Leon, chief of the Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (IMEG), said the suspect Cpl. Derick Tanduyan, 31, assigned at the Police Regional Office 11 (Davao), was arrested inside their headquarters at Camp Sgt. Quintin M. Merecido in Buhangin, Davao City at about 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Tanduyan is wanted for murder by the Digos City Regional Trial Court Branch 18 with no bail recommended.

Based on the initial investigation, Tanduyan shot dead Pat. Harris Jhune Adayo on May 31, 2022.

It added that Adayo was known to have had a relationship with the suspect's wife.

Pending investigation, Tanduyan was placed under the custody of the Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Section (RPHAS) 11.

Denying involvement in Adayo's killing, Tanduyan said he would have escaped from the custody of the RPHAS if he were guilty.

Tanduyan will be brought to the Magsaysay municipal police station in Davao del Sur for documentation and processing.

Source: Philippines News Agency