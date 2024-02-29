Cop killed in Bohol encounter honored

CEBU CITY: The Philippine National Police (PNP) in Central Visayas posthumously awarded the Medalya ng Kadakilaan (PNP Heroism Medal) to Corporal Gilbert Amper Jr., killed during the Feb. 23 encounter with members of the New People's Army in Bilar, Bohol. Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin, director of the Police Regional Office-7, led the ceremony of honoring the fallen officer at an undisclosed place in Bohol on Wednesday morning and personally handed over the medal to the family of Amper. '(Corporal Amper) is posthumously recognized for his bravery and selfless performance of duty exhibited during police operation and execution of warrant of arrest against Alias Silong in Sitio Matin-ao 2, Barangay Campagao, Bilar, Bohol,' the citation, as read by PRO-7 chief of staff, Col. Aladdin Collado, said. Amper was killed during the almost three-hour gunbattle between the government forces and a group of Domingo Jaspe Compoc, alias Silong, who was also slain along with four others, including a 2022 Philippine Bar passer, Hannah Jay Cesista. Amper's fellow officer, Corporal Gerard Rollon, was wounded during the encounter. The police and Army soldiers were armed with warrants for the arrest of Compoc, who had a PHP2 million prize on his head, for various crimes of murder, attempted murder, homicide and attempted homicide. Meanwhile, Eutropio Cesista, Hannah Jay's father, spoke to the Cebu media on Tuesday following the cremation of his daughter at a funeral home in Cebu City. Eutropio expressed an understanding of the government's campaign against communism. At the same time, he expressed disappointment towards the group his daughter had joined. He claimed he was against his daughter's decision to join the group. 'Wala akong galit sa gobyerno. Yung hinanakit ko doon sa sinalihan na pinipigilan ko pero nagpupumilit siya (I never became angry with the government. My anger is towards the group that she joined, we tried to stop her but she was adamant in joining it),' he added. Eutropio said he permitted his daughter to join NUPL only after being assured of its credentials and intentions, giving Hannah Jay words of caution for her to be vigilant, admitting that he was unaware of the group's activities. Reject 'false promises' of NPA Meanwhile, the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) on Thursday urged the public to reject the false promises made by communist rebels in honor of fallen government troopers, including Amper, who have died in the line of duty. "The NTF-ELCAC stands in solidarity with the families of those who have lost their lives in the line of duty, including Corporal Gilbert Amper, the brave policeman who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our communities from the scourge of terrorism. Let us honor their memory by collectively rejecting the false promises of the communist terrorist groups (CTGs) and working together towards a future where all Filipinos can live safely, with dignity, and harmony," NTF-ELCAC executive director Undersecretary Ernesto Torres Jr. said in a stateme nt. In reiterating its call to the public to refrain from joining the NPA, the task force said joining the rebel group not only perpetuates violence but also undermines efforts to achieve lasting peace and prosperity. 'Furthermore, people who continue to be involved with the NPA run a great chance of becoming involved in illegal activities and being exposed to dangerous situations that could endanger their lives,' it added. The NTF-ELCAC said Filipinos should instead embrace the path of dialogue, reconciliation, and lawful engagement to address grievances and build a truly peaceful and inclusive society. 'By opting for peaceful avenues of engagement and seeking solutions through lawful channels, individuals can safeguard their well-being and contribute to the overall stability of our nation," it said. Source: Philippines News Agency