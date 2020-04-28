Cop, fiancée cancel wedding, donate savings as Covid-19 aid

A young policeman from Tinglayan and his fiancée postponed their wedding set in June and donated their savings to residents whose livelihoods have been affected by the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Pat. John Cleveland Pannogan, who joined the police force in 2018, saved about PHP50,000 for the wedding with girlfriend, Nannete Velasco of nearby province Tuba, Benguet.

“We donated the money, instead of keeping it in the safe, to help others. We can save up again after Covid,” Pannogan said.

Since the ECQ took effect in March, mass gatherings are prohibited and so the couple decided to postpone their wedding in the midst of the continuous threat of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

The couple donated the money through the “Adopt a Family” program of the Philippine National Police.

The program aims to encourage police personnel to help families who are in need of basic food commodities and necessary supplies during the ECQ.

“Kung may kapangyarihan man na mabisang bala kontra krisis, ito ay ang pagkakaroon ng malasakit. Panahon na upang ating paigtingin ang pagkakaisa at malasakit sa bawat isa (If there is force more powerful than the bullet of a gun, it is having care and concern. It is time we strengthen and put efforts together for cooperation and care for everyone),” he said on a Facebook post.

He encouraged fellow police officers to do the same. “Atin pong ipakita ang tunay na puso ng pulis (Let us show the real heart of a policeman),” he said.

Pannogan, a native of Mallango, Tinglayan town, currently resides at Agbannawag, Tabuk City.

Regional Mobile Force Company commander Col. Mario Mayames urged his men on the field to share blessings on their birthdays.

“I encourage the men on the field who are celebrating their birthdays, because it is unsuitable to celebrate at this time, that they can put together their birthday money and share it to those in need through the adopt a family program of the PNP,” he said.

“Resources pooled together will mean a lot to families who are greatly affected who lost income due to the quarantine,” he added. Source: Philippines News Agency