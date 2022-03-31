﻿Cop faces raps over ‘e-sabong’ addiction

A police officer assigned at the Police Regional Office (PRO)-4A (Calabarzon) is now facing administrative and criminal cases for acts due to his addiction to e-sabong (online cockfighting).

Based on the reports reaching Camp Crame on Thursday, the police officer was identified as Lt. John Kevin Menes, 24, assigned at PNP Drug Enforcement Group – Special Operations Unit – 4 (DEG– SOU4), PRO-4A, who is facing raps for estafa and illegal gambling.

Menes, a graduate of the PNP Academy, was first restricted at the headquarters of the PRO-4A in Laguna over the disappearance of some PHP500,000 in cash allocated to the DEG in Calabaron, which is being used as show money in buy-bust operations and other expenses of the local police anti-drug units.

However, Menes escaped on March 27 and left the camp using a car that he borrowed from his subordinate, Pat. Melvin Bojocan Barbo. Menes refused to return the car, triggering a search and recovery operation.

Two days later, authorities received a tip that Menes was spotted at an online betting station in Sta. Mesa, Manila. When the cops arrived at the scene, they found out that Menes was being held by the employees of the facility for his unpaid debts amounting to PHP15,000.

When asked about the vehicle, Menes told the police investigators that he left it in Tondo, Manila.

Police then proceeded to the area early Thursday and found the vehicle he borrowed from the rookie cop.

Further investigation showed that the suspect pawned the car to a certain Angel Robert Maximo for PHP170,000 with an interest of 1 percent per day.

“Knowing fully that the vehicle is owned by a Commissioned Officer and gaining his trust and confidence, he (Maximo) accepted the offer and paid Lt. Menes, the said amount, who in turn, delivered the mortgage vehicle to him,” read the report.

Menes was then arrested and taken back to the police camp while the vehicle was recovered and returned to the rookie policeman.

Last month, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Dionardo Carlos, urged all unit commanders to inspect gadgets of their subordinates to determine those who are hooked on ‘e-sabong’.

Source: Philippines News Agency