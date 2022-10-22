Cop driving confiscated motorcycle nabbed in Bulacan

Members of the anti-scalawag unit of the Philippine National Police (PNP) have arrested an active police officer in Bulacan for driving a confiscated motorcycle that has been declared as evidence.

In a statement Friday, Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (IMEG) chief, Brig. Gen. Warren de Leon, said Patrolman Marvin Salim, 40, an intel operative of the Obando Municipal Police Station, was arrested Tuesday evening in front of a convenience store along Joaquin Street in Barangay Pag-asa, Obando, Bulacan by joint elements of the Southern Police District, National Capital Region Field Unit, and Team 3 of the Luzon Field Unit, along with other PNP units.

De Leon said Salim has been the subject of monitoring after being reported to be using a recovered blue Yamaha Sniper motorcycle, with MV File No. 1303-082277, which was declared as evidence, as indicated in the spot report of the Obando police on Oct. 2, 2020.

In addition, IMEG agents discovered that the suspect had been regularly using the motorcycle as if it was his own.

The arrested cop is currently detained at the IMEG Custodial Facility in Camp Crame, Quezon City, and will be subjected to inquest proceedings before the Department of Justice in Manila for the filing of appropriate charges for violation of Republic Act 11235 or the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act.

“Then and again, we have been vocal about our intensified campaign to weed out scalawags from the organization. Pinapaalalahanan naming muli ang aming mga kasamahan na seryoso po ang PNP, sa pamumuno po ng ating Chief PNP Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., sa paglilinis ng ating hanay (We are again reminding our colleagues that the PNP, under the leadership of our PNP Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., is serious in cleansing our ranks),” de Leon said. “Don’t challenge our internal cleansing program. This has been a long-sought endeavor of the PNP and it will only be successful if all our efforts will have the active support of all the PNP units and the community.”

