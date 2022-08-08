Cop, cohort yield P3.4-M shabu in Caloocan buy-bust

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested two suspected drug pushers, including a police officer, and seized PHP3.4 million worth of shabu in Caloocan City, as part of the strengthened anti-drug campaign of the administration of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

In a report released Friday, the agency said members of its northern district office in Metro Manila arrested Cpl. Mark Jefferson Lopez, a member of the Caloocan City Police Station Sub-Station 13, and John Raster Muñoz, in an operation along Zabarte Road in Barangay 172 at around 5 p.m. Thursday.

The suspects yielded around 500 grams of shabu in three transparent plastic bags, two mobile phones, and boodle money.

Authorities also seized Lopez's Philippine National Police (PNP) ID and his issued firearm Glock 17 with Serial No. 2102, pistol magazine, and 19 pieces of 9mm live ammunition.

The suspect, detained at the PDEA headquarters, will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

Meanwhile, Northern Police District (NPD) chief Brig. Gen. Ulysses Cruz ordered the administrative relief of the Sub-Station 13 commander, assistant commander, shift supervisor, and Lopez's team members.

“All of them were disarmed of their service firearm and placed under camp restriction pending the in-depth investigation which covers Lopez's current and previous designation. We do not condone the wrongdoings and irregularities of our erring personnel, I will assure the public that they will feel and face the full force of the law,” Cruz said in a statement

Source: Philippines News Agency