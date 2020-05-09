Cop, aunt die in NoCot highway mishap

A police officer and his aunt perished in a highway mishap in Libungan, North Cotabato on Friday.

The victims were homebound from Cotabato City to break the fast in Datu Piang, Maguindanao when the mishap occurred in Barangay Baguer at past 3 p.m.

Capt. Orphie L. Julian, Libungan municipal police chief, identified the fatalities as Master Sgt. Bayanga Bakal and his aunt retired teacher Salima Bakal Tuladteg Al-Hadja.

Bakal, who was driving the Kia Picanto sedan, was assigned with the Provincial Mobile Force Company of the Maguindanao police office and a resident of Barangay Upper Capiton, Datu Odin Sinsuat.

Traffic investigation showed the Kia Picanto was overtaking another vehicle when it collided head-on with an approaching 10-wheeler truck along the national highway in Baguer.

“It took more than 30 minutes for rescuers to pull the victims out of the car and rushed them to the hospital where they were declared both dead on arrival,” Julian told reporters in an interview Saturday.

The remains of the victims were immediately taken by relatives and brought to Datu Piang for burial according to Islamic tradition.

