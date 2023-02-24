Cop, 2 gunrunning suspects hurt in Bacolod shootout

BACOLOD CITY: A personnel of the Philippine National Police- Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) and two suspected gunrunners were injured in a shootout during a sting operation in Barangay Taculing here before noon on Friday.

In a report from the Bacolod City Police Office, the policeman was identified as Cpl. Rey Sivestre, who is being treated at The Doctors' Hospital here.

The suspects, Michael Bintoroso, 44, a resident of Barangay Codcod, San Carlos City, Negros Occidental province; and Alex Villegas, 33, of Barangay Pahanocoy here, are also admitted in the same hospital.

Initial investigation of Police Station 6 showed the suspects met up with the PNP-CIDG operative, who acted as a poseur-buyer on board a white Mitsubishi Montero, at around 11:05 a.m. in front of Socorro Subdivision along the Circumferential Road.

During the transaction, they sensed that the buyer was a policeman and a shooting took place that left the three persons injured.

Investigators recovered a .45-caliber pistol with two magazines, a 9mm pistol with three magazines, and two mobile phones.

Along with the suspects' Yamaha 155 Sniper motorcycle, the recovered items were endorsed by Police Station 6 to the CIDG-Bacolod City Field Unit (CFU).

Capt. Dax Santillan, officer-in-charge of Police Station 6, said the final investigation report will come from the CIDG after they have already submitted a spot report of the incident.

They provided security and support during the buy-bust after the CIDG-Bacolod CFU coordinated with the station, he added.

Source: Philippine News Agency