Coop postpones chapter assemblies amid Covid-19 scare

The Perpetual Help Community Cooperative (PHCCI) Board of Directors on Tuesday announced the postponement of its scheduled chapter assemblies in this capital, in other parts of Negros Oriental, Siquijor, and Bohol in the light of the rising number of cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the Philippines.

PHCCI board chair Danilo Cabahug made the announcement at a press conference here as the Department of Health reported that the number of Covid-19 cases in the country had already reached 33.

Also behind the cancellation of these large assemblies by the thousands of cooperative members is the declaration Sunday of President Rodrigo Duterte placing the country in a State of Public Health Emergency due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The latest media reports quoted the DOH as saying that it has raised the alert level to Code Red (Sub-level 1).

The postponement remains in effect until further notice, specifically until President Duterte lifts the State of Public Health Emergency under Presidential Proclamation No. 922.

The chapter assemblies in different areas with their corresponding dates are as follows: Dumaguete Area-A (with registered members of the Dumaguete Main Branch residing outside the boundaries of Dumaguete, Siquijor, and Bayawan branches) on March 15; Dumaguete Area-B (registered members of Dumaguete main branch residing within this capital city), March 22; Tagbilaran, Bohol on March 29; and Tanjay City, Negros Oriental on April 5.

The decision to postpone the assemblies is to ensure the safety and well-being of all member-owners, Cabahug said.

Maricar Aranas-Vensuelo, PHCCI marketing and advertising officer, said that thousands of cooperative member-owners were already expected to attend these assemblies.

As of the latest available records, the expected participants for the Tagbilaran assembly are at 2,000; Tanjay City, 4,000; Dumaguete-Area A, 12,000; and Dumaguete Area-B, 11,000, she said.

Meanwhile, PHCCI officials have lauded the member-owners who are amenable to the protocols adopted by the cooperative at their different branches, such as thermal temperature scanning, and the use of alcohol/hand sanitizers provided by the PHCCI, Vensuelo added.

Source: Philippines News Agency