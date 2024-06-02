Coo clinches silver in Asian BMX championships

MANILA: Patric Bren Coo clinched the silver medal in the 2024 Asian Cycling Confederation BMX Championships in Bangkok, Thailand over the weekend. Coo finished behind Thailand's BMX ace Komet Sukprasert, who won his third straight Asian championships in preparation for the Paris Olympics. Japan's Shimada Ryo completed the men's elite podium of the championships that gathered more than 500 athletes from Asia. 'I'm so blessed and I'm happy that all my hard work is paying off,' the 22-year-old Coo said. The silver medal he clinched at the Kamol Sports Park in Nong Chok on Friday came after his men's elite bronze medal during the Hangzhou Asian Games last year. He is an Olympic Solidarity scholar who spends most of the year training at the UCI World Cycling Center in Aigle, Switzerland or traveling the globe for competitions. The Olympic Solidarity provides assistance to all National Olympic Committees for athlete development programs and training of coaches and sports administrators. 'My congratulations t o Patrick. He's been working hard and his dedication and passion for BMX is getting stronger each day,' Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino, also head of the national association for cycling, said in a statement. Coo thanked Tolentino and the Philippine Sports Commission for their massive support to his campaign focused on qualifying for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Source: Philippines News Agency