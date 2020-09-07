Convicted Calauan mayor transferred to another hospital

Convicted former Calauan Mayor Antonio Sanchez has been transferred to the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center for various ailments on Friday, a Department of Justice official confirmed.

“He is now being guarded by four BuCor (Bureau of Corrections) personnel,” DOJ Undersecretary and spokesperson Markk Perete said Monday.

Sanchez, who had been confined at the New Bilibid Prison Hospital, is suffering from “multiple electrolyte imbalance, chronic kidney disease stage IV, pulmonary tuberculosis” among other conditions.

“There was deliberation by doctors last Friday and their consensus was there was a need for further testing,” said BuCor spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag.

Sanchez underwent confirmatory swab tests for coronavirus disease and yielded negative results, the BuCor said.

The former mayor of the Laguna town is serving a sentence of seven reclusion perpetua for the rape and killing of UP Los Baños student Aileen Sarmenta and her boyfriend, Allan Gomez in 1993. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency