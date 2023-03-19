Converge recruits Tom Vodanovich for PBA Govs’ Cup QFs

Converge has brought in a new import for the PBA Governors' Cup quarterfinals.

The league announced on Saturday that Tom Vodanovich has replaced Jamaal Franklin ahead of Converge's Sunday night match against San Miguel Beer.

Vodanovich, listed at six-foot-seven in various pages with his profile, made the six-foot-six height limit after he was measured by PBA officials.

Vodanovich is fresh off a stint in the Australian NBL, where his New Zealand Breakers finished runners-up to the Sydney Kings in the finals early this week.

He is not new to playing at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City as he starred for the Tall Blacks when they mauled Gilas Pilipinas in the second window of the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers at the Big Dome last year.

The FiberXers need to beat the Beermen twice to make the semifinals, while the latter only need to win once to enter the next round.

Converge nipped San Miguel, 107-103, in the elimination round on Feb. 11, but the former had Franklin at that time, tallying 37 points.

Franklin was let go during the FiberXers' two-week break after he had a misunderstanding with some team officials when they lost to Barangay Ginebra on March 5

