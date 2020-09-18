Convenience store in Makati shut down for lack of permit

MANILA – The Makati City government closed down a convenience store over its failure to secure a business permit.

In a social media post on Friday, the city government said the SASA Convenience Store located at The Beacon Tower 2 at the corner of Chino Roces Avenue and Arnaiz Avenue, Pio del Pilar has violated the Revised Makati Revenue Code City Ordinance No. 2004-A-025.

“The actions against the establishment were also initiated due to complaints received by the Office of the Mayor,” it said.

Amid the implementation of community quarantine, Mayor Abigail Binay tasked the Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) to continuously monitor and perform routine inspections on business establishments within the city.

Binay said the move is aimed at ensuring that business establishments are complying with the government’s preventive measures and guidelines against the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“On orders of Mayor Abby Binay, the city will continue to crack down on erring business and commercial establishments operating in the city to protect the interest of legitimate businesses, residents, and the general public,” the city government said.

Meanwhile, city officials have also padlocked a boarding house along Metropolitan Avenue for operating without acquiring a permit from the local government.

In the previous months, several establishments have also received “closure orders” from the local government for violating the same ordinance.

On the other hand, the city government is encouraging all Makati-based suppliers to register as accredited merchants under the Makati Assistance and Support for Businesses (MASB) Program.

Under the program, registered merchants could be provided with incentives from the city government as part of its initiative to support local businesses amid the pandemic. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency