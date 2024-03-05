Convenience store cashier yields P2.7-M drugs in sting ops

CEBU: A 30-year-old convenience store cashier was arrested on Monday night and yielded illegal drugs worth PHP2.7 million. Jemark Paragile (alias 'Jim-Jim'), included in the regional drug watchlist, was arrested in a sting operation in Nivel Hills, Barangay Busay here. Agents of the Cebu City police's intelligence unit collared the suspect after he transacted with a poseur buyer, who seized from his possession an estimated 400 grams of suspected shabu. Paragile, a resident of Barangay Bacayan, is detained at the Cebu City police holding facility while facing charges of violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act. Source: Philippines News Agency