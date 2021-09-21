ConvaTec Enhances Innovation Management with Anaqua

Anaqua’s AQX platform to help global medical products group protect and optimize its valuable IP portfolios

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anaqua , the leading innovation and intellectual property management technology provider, today announced that global medical products and technologies group ConvaTec will use Anaqua’s AQX platform to help more effectively manage their valuable patent and trademark portfolios.

The agreement further strengthens Anaqua’s position in the medical solutions markets, with a growing number of clients from these sectors collaborating with Anaqua as their preferred IP management provider.

With operations in more than 100 countries, ConvaTec is a global medical and technologies company focused on therapies for the management of chronic conditions, with leading market positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence care, critical care, and infusion care. ConvaTec products provide a range of clinical and economic benefits including infection prevention, protection of at-risk skin, improved patient outcomes and reduced total cost of care.

Christina Allegrini, Vice President, Deputy General Counsel & Global Head of Intellectual Property at ConvaTec, said: “Our company vision is to pioneer trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch. As part of this, one of our key strategic pillars is to innovate in our work and solutions, supported by increased investment in R&D. Therefore, it is critically important that we manage our innovation and IP effectively and efficiently – and Anaqua will help ensure we do that.”

ConvaTec will use Anaqua’s AQX platform for patent and trademark management, annuities and renewals (in conjunction with Anaqua Services), and patent analytics through integration with Anaqua’s AcclaimIP.

Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua, said: “We are proud to be working with and supporting ConvaTec, a company driven by innovation to better serve people around the world in need of advanced medical care. For our part, we look forward to helping ConvaTec protect their innovation and IP management needs. We are also delighted to add another global company to our growing portfolio of clients in the healthcare and life sciences sectors.”

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premium provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services. Anaqua’s AQX platform combines best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua’s solutions. Over one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators use the platform for their IP management needs. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com, or on LinkedIn.

About ConvaTec

