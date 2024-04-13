CONTRACTORS WHO DELAY COMPLETION OF RUMAH MESRA SMJ WILL BE BLACKLISTED – JOACHIM

KOTA KINABALU, The Sabah state government will blacklist contractors who delay the completion of Rumah Mesra Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ), said Sabah Deputy Chief Minister ll Datuk Seri Joachim Gunsalam. Joachim said such action was necessary because the state government does not want to see Rumah Mesra SMJ which is being build for the people of Sabah being delayed and if found that such delays are caused by contractors who are tasked to carry out such construction, such action will be taken. 'We will monitor the cause of the delay (houses not completed). If it is due to the weather or distance of such projects (faced by contractors), we will give them special allowance,' he said in a statement in conjunction with the handing over of Rumah Mesra SMJ in Ranau today. The state Minister for Housing and Local Government said as long as the state government is led by the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), the Rumah Mesra SMJ in Sabah will continue to provide affordable housing for the people in the state who are identified. Joachim who is also the Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) deputy president which is a component party of GRS, said every state constituency has been allocated 20 Rumah Mesra SMJ. Rumah Mesra SMJ was launched by the Sabah state government on Sept 2022 to build houses valued at RM70,000 and be given to deserving recipients for free as an initiative to help the poor and hardcore poor to own a house. Source: BERNAMA News Agency