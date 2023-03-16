Contracting arrangements now under local employment bureau – DOLE

The Bureau of Local Employment (BLE) would now handle the administration of contracting arrangements in the private sector. This, after the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) through Labor Advisory No. 5-2023 signed by Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma on March 11 and made public Thursday, transferred the function to the BLE from the Bureau of Working Conditions (BWC). "The program administration and management of contracting arrangements, pursuant to Articles 106 to 109 of the Labor Code, as well as its Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR), have been transferred from the BWC to the BLE," he said. The BLE is tasked to act on the request letter for non-coverage based on the nature of the business and contractual relationship consistent with other applicable laws, rules, and regulations. At the same time, the DOLE chief has directed the BWC to turn over all program-related documents and data. Likewise, it is ordered to provide technical assistance to the BLE during the transition process. On the other hand, Laguesma said the processing of applications for registration, the conduct of inspections, revocation or cancellation of registration, monitoring, and reporting, will be under the appropriate regional offices of the agency. Under the rules, it is mandatory for all persons or entities acting as contractors to register with the DOLE. As stated in Department Order No. 174 - 2017, those who failed to register shall give the presumption that the contractor is engaged in labor-only contracting

Source: Philippines News Agency