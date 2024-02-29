Contingency protocol saves PCSO 3-digit draw

MANILA: The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on Thursday confirmed that a minor glitch occurred during its 3-digit game 2 PM draw on Feb. 27 after one of its draw machines failed to capture one of the winning balls. The 3-digit draw offers a top prize of PHP4,500 for each winning ticket. PCSO General Manager Mel Robles explained that their technical team immediately responded and fixed the problem by using the standby machine, which was approved based on the ISO 9001-2018 procedure. 'It's not the first time that this happens and we want to assure the public that we are prepared for this kind of unexpected incident with our established ISO-approved protocols,' he said in a news release. Robles added that the PCSO experienced a glitch in one of its draws in 2008 and similar incidents have happened even in the United States when their lottery machines also malfunctioned. In the past 25 years, this was only the second time that a minor glitch had occurred at PCSO while conducting an official draw . 'For this thing to happen is very remote. But we are prepared and we assure the public that our commitment to a transparent, fair, and authentic lottery games will never waver, and is as strong as ever,' Robles said. Source: Philippines News Agency